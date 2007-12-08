Avoid Bait and Switch Scams on Digital Cameras

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

dslr_scaled.jpg Computer magazine Maximum PC posts up a helpful guide to finding deals on electronic gifts this shopping season without getting taken advantage of—either by con artists or the retailers themselves. In particular, the magazine recommends staying away entirely from too-good-to-be-true digital camera deals from independent retailers. That's because after you place your order:

Months later, you still haven't received your camera. You call the vendor, and you're given a song and dance about it being back-ordered because of X excuse, (but) would you like to buy the camera bundle with some accessories for $1,700? ... If you fall for the up-sell ... you'll notice that your package bundle includes (only) the battery and charger (which are normally included with the camera for MSRP). If you give up and cancel the order, you've wasted a ton of time, you don't have a camera, and the company has had your $600 for three months.

Also worth checking out before making those major gift purchases are how to avoid warranty problems and tips on spotting holiday shopping scams. Photo by orangeacid.

Seven Rules for Safer Holiday Shopping [Maximum PC]

