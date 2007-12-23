Still healthy this winter season? Keep it that way. The That's Fit weblog recommends ways to avoid catching a cold. Don't touch your face with your hands and wash them often. Stay away from people who are sick (and if you're sick, stay home!) Keep a clean workspace. Take vitamins that combat against illness, and if you feel the first sign of a cold, go with echinacea. The list is similar to our earlier article on how to stay healthy during the holiday season, which suggested that you toss out tissues, carry your own pen, and sneeze into your elbow in the absence of a tissue. Sure, none of these hurt and can keep you cold-free during the season. Wouldn't that be nice?
Avoid a Cold During the Winter Season
