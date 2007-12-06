Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Automatically Add New Music to iTunes with iTunes Folder Watch

itunes-folder-watch.png

Windows only: Monitor any folder on your PC and automatically add new music to iTunes with freeware application iTunes Folder Watch. Just point it to the folder you'd like to watch for new music and let it work its magic. iTunes Folder Watch monitors the folder (or folders) for new music (i.e., music that doesn't already exist in iTunes) and can add music either automatically or queue it for you to selectively choose songs you'd like to add to iTunes. I once described a command line method for the same thing, but iTunes Folder Watch is a much simpler and full-featured solution. iTunes Folder Watch is freeware, Windows only, requires .NET; it's currently in beta, so expect a few bugs. Thanks Galley!

iTunes Folder Watch

Comments

  • shift Guest

    I wish I discovered this software sooner; makes my life easier.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles