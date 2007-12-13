Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Automate Windows Shutdown with Poweroff

poweroff.png Windows only: Smartly schedule system shutdowns with Poweroff, a small free Windows utility. Similar to previously mentioned WinOFF, (but with a few different features), you can set your computer to shut down after a process ends or at a specific time. Additionally, you can shut down or wake on LAN a remote computer with Poweroff, great if you want to get to the home computer while you're away for the holidays but don't want it killing your electric bill the whole time. Poweroff is a free download for Windows XP.

Poweroff 3.0 [via Geeks Are Sexy]

Comments

  • alex Guest

    Reverse tool to wake up remote computers: Wake-On-LAN Online - http://www.rshut.com/products/wol

    :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles