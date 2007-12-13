Windows only: Smartly schedule system shutdowns with Poweroff, a small free Windows utility. Similar to previously mentioned WinOFF, (but with a few different features), you can set your computer to shut down after a process ends or at a specific time. Additionally, you can shut down or wake on LAN a remote computer with Poweroff, great if you want to get to the home computer while you're away for the holidays but don't want it killing your electric bill the whole time. Poweroff is a free download for Windows XP.
Automate Windows Shutdown with Poweroff
Reverse tool to wake up remote computers: Wake-On-LAN Online - http://www.rshut.com/products/wol
:)