Australian TV to go digital by 2013

Australia's finally set the date for the switchover to digital TV. The Australian reports today that new federal broadband, communications and digital economy minister Stephen Conroy has announced a 2009 deadline for free to air stations to move to only digital broadcasts, with a final nationwide switchover date by 2013. That may seem a long way in the future but Conroy said digital takeup in Australia is around 30%, so a lot of people will need to upgrade their TVs by 2013.
It's good they're moving forward and all (I guess), but what's the huge benefit of cutting off analogue?