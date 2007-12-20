Australian TV to go digital by 2013

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Australia's finally set the date for the switchover to digital TV. The Australian reports today that new federal broadband, communications and digital economy minister Stephen Conroy has announced a 2009 deadline for free to air stations to move to only digital broadcasts, with a final nationwide switchover date by 2013. That may seem a long way in the future but Conroy said digital takeup in Australia is around 30%, so a lot of people will need to upgrade their TVs by 2013.

  • jisk Guest

    It's good they're moving forward and all (I guess), but what's the huge benefit of cutting off analogue?

    0
  • edaw Guest

    is this the same digital we were going to switch over to in 2010?

    0

