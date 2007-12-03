Lifehacker AU reviews the ASUS Eee PC

It may have been aimed at kids and the education market, but a lot of Linux geeks have been looking forward to checking out the Linux-based ASUS Eee PC mini-laptop. I got my hands on a review unti last week, and let me say upfront this review will not look at whether this laptop would be great for kids - I'm not a kid anymore and I don't pretend to know what they need or like in a computer. I wanted to roadtest how the Eee PC would work as a laptop replacement for an adult user. Read on for the full review.



I previously told you my initial impressions of the Eee PC from a brief play with the unit at the product launch. I was initially surprised at just how small a laptop with a 7 inch display really is. The keyboard felt very cramped. After having used it for a week, I concluded that the keyboard is workable (the only thing I had trouble with on the small keyboard was regularly mistyping when going for the backspace key).

I should also mention that while initially I didn't like the idea of a (non Apple brand) white laptop, I really fell for its pearly white looks. ASUS clearly looked at Apple's corner of the market and decided to copy the cool kids, and it works well. It also comes with a cute black soft slipcase, which appears to be made of thin neoprene.

ASUS are marketing the Eee PC as "a lifestyle gadget designed for online access and learning". The laptop is running a flavour of Xandros, a Linux operating system I wasn't familiar with (apparently it's a streamlined version of the distro).

They've gone for a simple, folder style layout on the desktop and the folders are divided into Internet, Work, Learn, Play, Settings and Favourites. It's got a number of apps preinstalled, including Open Office, Firefox and Thunderbird. It also has Skype, a chat program and a webcam built in for web communication.

The display looked nice and crisp. The speakers are on either side of the screen, and it has A 10/100 Ethernet port, modem, three USB2.0 ports, headphone, VGA out and microphone jack. It's also equipped for wireless b/g.

The battery life is quoted at up to 3 1/2 hours and I don't think you'd have trouble attaining that unless you're hammering the wireless and watching movies. Not bad for a $500 computer.

The only real snag I hit was the wireless interface - I couldn't get it to work. Nor could my usual tech support friend. If two adult geeks couldn't get it to work, what chance would a school kid have? I'd already been planning to take the Eee PC along to an election night party where I knew there'd be lots of geeks, because I knew they'd be keen to see it. And I hoped that one of them could get the wireless working! The wireless problem managed to stump everyone until I decided to do something crazy and read the inbuilt help manual. Following the intructions got the wireless working right away. There's a lesson in that for all of us.

Given that it's not a hugely powerful computer (Celeron processor,512MB RAM, 4G solid state storage and a four-cell battery) it clearly wouldn't make a desktop replacement for someone who has heavy duty computing needs, but that's not what its designed for. It's really a well featured PDA or laptop replacement, and it does that very nicely indeed. With no moving parts, it's a rugged yet delightfully light (.92kg) and compact unit.

I think it might take a little while to adjust to the cramped nature of the keyboard (and the lack of a CD drive), the idea of having a $500 laptop weighing less than 1kg to as my portable computer is very appealing. One of the reasons I've resisted getting a smart phone or PDA is that beyond sending SMS, I really dislike using a mobile phone-sized keyboard for typing. If you look at the Eee PC as a smartphone replacement, then the keyboard seems really large.

I have to say I am still a bit taken aback that the Eee PC has been referred to as a "disposable" laptop due to its $500 pricepoint. Yes it's cheaper than a $1500 laptop, but I don't think there's anything about the laptop which deserves being treated as a throwaway item, and I think it would be an irresponsible, backwards step if we started treating computers that way. So let's not. :)

There have already been stories on the web of someone hacking the Eee PC to run Leopard (quite slowly, I'd imagine) and ASUS has promised an XP version later this year. I'd be keen to see how it runs with one of the more popular Linux distros.

If you get your hands on an Eee PC, let me know what you think of it. I was a bit regretful to send mine back at the end of the review period. I wonder if one of these little guys would fit in my Christmas stocking. :)