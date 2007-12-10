ASUS drops warranty void on Eee PC memory upgrade

ASUS' Eee PC just got a little more awesome - Gizmodo reports this morning that the company has dumped its draconian "warranty void if removed" sticker on the Eee PC's access panel in favour of a more reasonable policy. Further details over at Gizmodo AU.
