amAze offers free GPS software for Australian mobile users

Our pals over at Gizmodo have written up the amAze GPS software, which is newly launched and available to Australian mobile users for free download and use. The navigation system is compatible with Java-enabled phones (including Nokia, Sony Ericsson, BlackBerry, Motorola, Samsung and LG models) and provides maps, directions and aerial photographs. Features include voice guidance, a choice between pedestrian, bicycle, truck or car navigation (appealing since car-centric GPS devices like the Tom Tom don't give good directions for pedestrians!). Further details over at Giz.

