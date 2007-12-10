Aesthetically Pleasing Clock Screensaver with Fliqlo

Mac and Windows only: Spruce up the functionality and aesthetics of your screeensaver with Fliqlo. Fliqlo mimics an old school clock with flipping digits. The time can be customised to display in 12-hour or 24-hour formats. Additionally, you can customise the zoom using the up and down arrow keys. Fliqlo is a free screensaver that has been around for ages but never made an appearance on Lifehacker. Not into the clock? We've posted a few other screensavers you might like. Fliqlo is a free download for Mac and Windows only.