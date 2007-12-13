Adjust your schedule to maximise productivity

With the push towards "flexible workplaces" employers seem to be cottoning on to the fact that people have different body clocks and work rhythms, so they hit their peak productivity times at different points of the day. If you can adjust your work cycles to accommodate this, you can see some great results, says the New York Times Shifting Careers blog:

"Find your rhythm and schedule around it...Meeting people for lunch always derails me, yet for a while, I regularly met people for lunch. Then I got smart and instituted a fairly strong no lunch policy. Friends and colleagues teased me at first when I announced this. But they soon got used to my new approach, warming up to the idea of afternoon coffees. This works for me right now, but I’m sure I’ll find a new way of working six months from now. I’ll then tinker with my schedule again. Observe your schedule and notice the patterns you follow on your productive days. Then build a schedule around those patterns."

This ties in with another tip she makes: avoid unnecessary meetings. I've had lunch meetings away from my home office every day this week and it really cut into my productive work time. Worse, by the time I was back at my desk I was well and truly into my mid-afternoon brain slump. I'll be more strict with my scheduling from now on!

