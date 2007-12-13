Add Site-Specific Colour to Tabs with ChromaTabs

Windows/Mac/Linux (Firefox): Those of us a bit too fond of keeping multiple Firefox tabs open know it can be hard to find the right window when their titles get smooshed into unreadable snippets. Firefox extension ChromaTabs assigns permanent colours to individual sites' tabs, helping users distinguish between them. New in version 2.0 is a choice of generating colours based on either the extension's own methods or basing the colours on the sites' favicons—so Mozilla sites, for instance, get a hue based on the red dinosaur icon. For those who would rather track how long a tab has been open, check out similar tab-colouring extension Aging Tabs. ChromaTabs is free and works wherever Firefox 2.0 and up does.