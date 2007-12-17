Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Add Quit to the Finder Menu

Finder.pngMac OS X only: Sick of not being able to exit Finder? A quick terminal command will add a "quit" option to the menu in Finder. This means you can run Finder like any other Mac application. If you're running some heavy applications, simply close Finder and enjoy the extra, albeit small, processing power. Open a terminal and enter the following command:

defaults write com.apple.Finder QuitMenuItem 1

You will need to restart for the changes to take effect. Here's the caveat: Finder also manages the icons on your desktop. If you exit Finder, you won't be able to see any of the icons on your desktop. Just click the icon in the dock to bring Finder back.

Add a Quit Menu to the Finder [Freewaremac]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles