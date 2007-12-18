Add More Functionality to Leopard's Screen Sharing

Macworld has discovered that there's a lot more functionality hidden in Leopard's new Screen Sharing application (yes, it's actually just a normal application and not some obscure service), and unlocking it is just a matter of a couple of simple Terminal commands. First, you'll want to find the Screen Sharing app in /System/Library/CoreServices and drag it into your Dock or copy it to your Applications folder for easier access. Once you do that, fire up Terminal and enter the following (one-line) command, which will provide easy-to-read shortcuts for connecting to any local computer:

defaults write com.apple.ScreenSharing ShowBonjourBrowser_Debug 1

Now run the Screen Sharing app and you should see an interface similar to what you see in the screenshot above. But that's not all. The next Terminal tweak adds toolbar buttons to the Screen Sharing window to control the quality of your session, window control, and a few other useful tweaks. Just copy and paste:

defaults write com.apple.ScreenSharing \ 'NSToolbar Configuration ControlToolbar' -dict-add 'TB Item Identifiers' \ '(Scale,Control,Share,Curtain,Capture,FullScreen,GetClipboard,SendClipboard,Quality)'

...into Terminal (again, it's just one line). Relaunch Screen Sharing and be sure that you've selected to show the toolbar from the View menu. Now you can switch between controlling and observing the other Mac, selectively allow control to the host machine, lock the host machine while you control it, grab a screen capture of the host machine, toggle between windowed and fullscreen mode, and adjust the quality of the remote session. Handy.

If you're having trouble with Screen Sharing in Leopard, make sure you've enabled Screen Sharing with Leopard's simplified networking, and don't forget about how easy tech support and document collaboration can be with the new iChat.