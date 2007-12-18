Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Add More Functionality to Leopard's Screen Sharing

screen-sharing.pngMacworld has discovered that there's a lot more functionality hidden in Leopard's new Screen Sharing application (yes, it's actually just a normal application and not some obscure service), and unlocking it is just a matter of a couple of simple Terminal commands. First, you'll want to find the Screen Sharing app in /System/Library/CoreServices and drag it into your Dock or copy it to your Applications folder for easier access. Once you do that, fire up Terminal and enter the following (one-line) command, which will provide easy-to-read shortcuts for connecting to any local computer:

defaults write com.apple.ScreenSharing ShowBonjourBrowser_Debug 1

Now run the Screen Sharing app and you should see an interface similar to what you see in the screenshot above. But that's not all. The next Terminal tweak adds toolbar buttons to the Screen Sharing window to control the quality of your session, window control, and a few other useful tweaks. sharing-toolbar.png Just copy and paste:

defaults write com.apple.ScreenSharing \ 'NSToolbar Configuration ControlToolbar' -dict-add 'TB Item Identifiers' \ '(Scale,Control,Share,Curtain,Capture,FullScreen,GetClipboard,SendClipboard,Quality)'

...into Terminal (again, it's just one line). Relaunch Screen Sharing and be sure that you've selected to show the toolbar from the View menu. Now you can switch between controlling and observing the other Mac, selectively allow control to the host machine, lock the host machine while you control it, grab a screen capture of the host machine, toggle between windowed and fullscreen mode, and adjust the quality of the remote session. Handy.

If you're having trouble with Screen Sharing in Leopard, make sure you've enabled Screen Sharing with Leopard's simplified networking, and don't forget about how easy tech support and document collaboration can be with the new iChat.

Add more power to 10.5's screen sharing [Macworld]

Comments

  • Ray Guest

    Doesn't work in Snow Leopard.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles