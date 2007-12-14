Add Life to Your Workspace

Setting up a workspace—be it a cubicle, desk or home office setup—with a strict focus on productivity can leave it feeling a bit lifeless. You might not go to the semi-crazy extremes shown in Wired's photo gallery, but designer Kelly Moore has a few ideas you can pull from each concept. For example:

"If you think about it, the walls and floor are the largest spaces to transform," Moore says. Pre-printed corrugated paper (available from craft and party-supply stores) is inexpensive and easily affixed with Velcro. "It sets the scene," Moore says.

Other workspace ideas offered include keeping a folding chair for guests under a desk, keeping piled work in clean-line containers, and keeping a cotton ball dipped in essential oils nearby to counteract lingering office smells.