Turn a notecard into a miniature whiteboard by wrapping it with packing tape. As shown above, packing tape can also be used to laminate notecards you want to protect. The downside to carrying a notecard wrapped in packing tape is that you'd also have to start carrying a dry erase marker. Regardless, if you're a frequent doodler, big thinker, or work in an environment where dry erase markers are abundant, you can reuse notecards that would otherwise get scrapped.
Add a Whiteboard to Your Hipster PDA
This is a neat trick. I am going to do that, as I am someone who thrives on explaining things with pictures.
Thanks a lot!