Add a Ruler to Your Digital Toolbox with JR Screen Ruler

Windows only: Measure photos, graphics and other digital media directly on your monitor with freeware app JR Screen Ruler. JR Screen Ruler comes as a stand-alone executable that can be used to measure inches, centimeters, pixels or picas (a unit of measurement corresponding to 1/6 of an inch). You certainly won't need to use the ruler everyday, but it's nice to have in your pocket when the occasional screen measurement is called for. I would recommend dropping a shortcut to JR Screen Ruler in the same folder that houses GIMP and/or Photoshop so you don't forget about it. JR Screen Ruler is a free download for Windows XP and Vista.