Access Linux Files from Windows with Linux Reader

Windows only: Dual-booters have long been able to get at their Windows-formatted files, but Windows certainly doesn't make it easy to go the other way 'round. Enter Linux Reader, a free Windows application that emulates the look and feel of the Windows XP Explorer and allows read-only access to ext2 and ext3-formatted drives, the most common formats for Linux installations. Linux Reader can also search through Linux images and mount images for browsing, and runs as a stand-alone application—for a driver-based reading tool, check out Ext2 Installable File System. Linux Reader is a free download for Windows 98 and later.

Linux Reader [Disk Internals via Tombuntu]

  • Dan Guest

    Squirrel writes, "Well, who uses ext2? Ok, move along, there's nothing to see ;)"

    As far as I know the driver from fs-driver.org provides read/write access to ext3 as well? I use it at home with no dramas at all.

    I'm under the impression the ext3 is ext2 with journalling...
    Dan

