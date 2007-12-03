Steve Jobs has said the iPhone isn't 3G because 3G is too power hungry resulting in short battery life. For Australians this meant the iPhone looked like it would only be available through Telstra, as it's our only EDGE-based mobile network in the country. But the CEO of AT&T, network partner of the iPhone in America, has now confirmed that the 3G iPhone is on the way. Does this mean we might have a choice of 3G network providers when iPhone reaches these shores rather than being locked to just one provider? Fingers crossed.
3G iPhone 'on the way'
