Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

3G iPhone 'on the way'

Steve Jobs has said the iPhone isn't 3G because 3G is too power hungry resulting in short battery life. For Australians this meant the iPhone looked like it would only be available through Telstra, as it's our only EDGE-based mobile network in the country. But the CEO of AT&T, network partner of the iPhone in America, has now confirmed that the 3G iPhone is on the way. Does this mean we might have a choice of 3G network providers when iPhone reaches these shores rather than being locked to just one provider? Fingers crossed.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
25 au bushfire-smoke feature nsw-fires smoke-masks

Where To Buy The Right Face Masks For Smoke

New South Wales is currently suffering through a severe smoke haze, as strong winds spread bushfire smoke across the state. While many have turned to filtered masks for protection against the pollution, not all masks are effective in protecting against smoke inhalation. For the best protection, you'll need a P2 mask — the kind usually worn by builders.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles