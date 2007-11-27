Zoho Writer Adds Full Offline Access with Gears

Zoho has taken the final steps toward full offline access by allowing users to both read and edit Zoho Writer documents offline and then sync the results back to their Zoho account online. A few months ago we told you that the web-based word processor Zoho Writer added offline access using web plug-in Google Gears, but at that time docs were read-only (meaning no editing). Again, Zoho's impressive progress both in terms of offline access and their feature-rich word processor makes one wonder when Google Docs will catch up. If you can't see much in the low-quality video above, check this one out.