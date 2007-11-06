Yahoo Launches Kickstart Career Network

Yahoo launches new social network Kickstart today, aimed at students, alum, and recruiters who want to make professional contacts. Top reason to use Kickstart in addition to all your existing social networks?

Uncle Ron may work for IBM, but it doesn't mean you want him writing on your wall or poking your friends.

In short, Kickstart's meant for separating your "fun" (read: frat party photo-studded) profile on Facebook and MySpace from your serious, professional face for potential employers.