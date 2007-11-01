Write a Novel this NaNoWriMo

So you've always wanted to pump out that great American novel but never felt you had the time or motivation? Got brilliance bottled up inside of you just waiting for an outlet? It's time to put those words to paper, because November is National Novel Writing Month (aka, NaNoWriMo). NaNoWhatMo?

National Novel Writing Month is a fun, seat-of-your-pants approach to novel writing. Participants begin writing November 1. The goal is to write a 175-page (50,000-word) novel by midnight, November 30. Valuing enthusiasm and perseverance over painstaking craft, NaNoWriMo is a novel-writing program for everyone who has thought fleetingly about writing a novel but has been scared away by the time and effort involved.

Whether you've walked the NaNoWriMo path in the past (like our very own Gina Trapani) or you think you might want to give it a try yourself, you've got exactly one day to prep yourself for the start. If you're a NaNoWriMo vet, share your experience in the comments.