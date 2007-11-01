Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Wrap Firefox's Bookmarks Toolbar

wrappedbookmarkstoolbar.png

Firefox only: Yesterday you learned how to auto-hide your Firefox bookmarks toolbar, and today we've got the tweak to make that toolbar wrap onto multiple lines instead of scrolling off the right side. Like the auto-hide tweak, this requires a change to your Firefox profile's userChrome.css file. Here's the CSS you need:

/* Multi-row bookmarks toolbar */ #bookmarks-ptf {display: block;} #bookmarks-ptf toolbarseparator {display: inline;}

You can combine this technique with the auto-hide technique to make all the lines of your bookmarks toolbar appear when you hover. If you're new to userChrome.css, here's more on working with it. Thanks, Mike!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles