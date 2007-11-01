Wrap Firefox's Bookmarks Toolbar

Firefox only: Yesterday you learned how to auto-hide your Firefox bookmarks toolbar, and today we've got the tweak to make that toolbar wrap onto multiple lines instead of scrolling off the right side. Like the auto-hide tweak, this requires a change to your Firefox profile's userChrome.css file. Here's the CSS you need:

/* Multi-row bookmarks toolbar */ #bookmarks-ptf {display: block;} #bookmarks-ptf toolbarseparator {display: inline;}