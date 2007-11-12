Wired unveils its green geek home

[via EcoGeek]I got all excited about visiting Wired mag's Green Geek home, a $US4 million home in Los Angeles, but upon reading the fine print I see that it's only open to the public for 10 days. Presumably they'll sell it to a rich green geek after that. Lucky sod. :)
[via EcoGeek]I got all excited about visiting Wired mag's Green Geek home, a $US4 million home in Los Angeles, but upon reading the fine print I see that it's only open to the public for 10 days. Presumably they'll sell it to a rich green geek after that. Lucky sod. :)
That house isn't very *green* at all!