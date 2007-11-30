Windows only: The next upgrade of Windows Live Messenger has been leaked from a "private" beta for 5,000 users (surprising?) and is available for downloading—at least until Microsoft decides too many people are hitting their servers. The beta of Live Messenger 9 shows off some decently cool features, including the ability to log on from multiple locations without annoying warning messages, setting up "signature sounds" that broadcast to those you're chatting, spam reporting, and a generally less-cluttered interface. The full version isn't due out until late 2008 or early 2009, so more additions are sure to come. Windows Live Messenger 9 beta is a free download (while it lasts) and works on Windows XP and Vista.