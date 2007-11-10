Windows Live Calendar Launched in Public Beta

Microsoft has gradually granted access over the past few days to its Windows Live Calendar beta, yet another webapp in its newly-out-of-beta Live suite. There isn't a single killer feature here that isn't in Google Calendar, but the good stuff is mostly present—imports in iCal and Outlook format, multiple color-coded calendars, sharing and collaboration tools (including a read-only view for non-Live users), and customised email and SMS agendas and reminders. Live Calendar lacks synchronisation for now, but it's not hard to imagine Outlook or Windows Mobile integration in the future. Windows Live Calendar requires a free Windows Live sign-up; check back occasionally if you don't see it offered at the link below.