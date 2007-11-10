Windows Live Calendar Launched in Public Beta

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Microsoft has gradually granted access over the past few days to its Windows Live Calendar beta, yet another webapp in its newly-out-of-beta Live suite. There isn't a single killer feature here that isn't in Google Calendar, but the good stuff is mostly present—imports in iCal and Outlook format, multiple color-coded calendars, sharing and collaboration tools (including a read-only view for non-Live users), and customised email and SMS agendas and reminders. Live Calendar lacks synchronisation for now, but it's not hard to imagine Outlook or Windows Mobile integration in the future. Windows Live Calendar requires a free Windows Live sign-up; check back occasionally if you don't see it offered at the link below.

Windows Live Calendar [via PC World]

  • karl Guest

    the WL calender beta doesn't allow you to invite meeting attendees. What is with that? Am I just blind and don't see it?

