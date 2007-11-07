Where to Search for Low Airfares Online

US-centric: If you haven't booked your ticket home for the holidays yet, the Productivity Portfolio weblog test-drove some top travel search engines you may want to hit up. They tried out Lifehacker favourite Kayak, Yahoo Farechase, SideStep and Farecast for a flight in December and got back varying results for each. How did you get the best price for your flight home this holiday? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to check out Adam's checklist for the power traveler. Photo by S. Baker.