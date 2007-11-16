What's Your Google Disaster Plan?

Philipp Lenssen at Google Blogoscoped asked a question last week that's generated a fair bit of discussion there and elsewhere. The basic setup:

You try to login to your Gmail to check this but can't get past the password box - it turns out someone kidnapped your account already and changed your password. The kidnapper can now freely roam in your Gmails, your Google docs, your AdSense pages, your Blogspot blog (if you have one) and so on. What do you do now?

Commenters at Blogoscoped mostly agree that they'd trust Google to restore their account, but many worry about other passwords and the loss of archives kept online. What about you? Have you backed up your Google Apps data and done a security-minded sweep? What would your first actions be after you discovered your account was stolen or missing?