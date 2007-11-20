What's a good tool for batch renaming video files?

Reader Chris wrote in with a question about the best way to batch rename video files. I'm one of those serial offenders who has a whole bunch of anonymous "Track 1" files in my iTunes library, so I'm a terrible person to ask. So I thought I should throw the question to the Lifehacker AU audience at large!
Here's the challenge Chris posed:
I downloaded tv shows just as avi files, now i have a lot them on my hard drive in the format 'californication.104-caph.avi " or 'the.wire.s02e03.dvdrip.xvid-ffndvd.avi' and what I was hoping to do was to rename them so they are in this format. 'Chuck.s01e05.Chuck Versus the Sizzling Shrimp(ws.pdtv.xvid.caph).avi'
The way I imagine it was to have a excel file with the variables. Like Tv Show name, Season number, Episode Number, title, group, and then extra stuff like ws.pdtv.xvid. Anyway I have tried looking for a program that could help me do this, which would enable me just to copy and paste the episode titles from tvrage and then it would rename them all at once. I was just really looking for a program, or a way which will help me do this.
I had a similar problem a while back and came up with a solution usinga combination of Renamer (http://www.mediachance.com/free/renamer.htm) and Notepad++.
1) I load renamer and copy the names into notepad++.
2) I use notepad++ to edit all the names using a lot of column editing (hold ALT whilst selecting an move the cursor around, you'll see what I mean. There is also a further option ALT-C for inserting columns of text).
3) Copy the names back from notepad++ to renamer
4) Hit the "rename" button.
Its amazing how much faster it is to do renaming this way than the standard windows way.
Hop this helps
- Lee