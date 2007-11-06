"What Should I Read Next?" Like Last.fm for Books

Looking for a good read? Provide web site What Should I Read Next with your reading list—particularly books you've enjoyed—and receive recommendations for other, similar books you might enjoy. To get started, just give the site your email address and start building your booklist, which consists of both a favourites list and an exclude list (for books you read but didn't really enjoy). Once you find a recommendation that sounds interesting, head over to a book exchange site like previously mentioned BookMooch and grab a few new books on-the-cheap.