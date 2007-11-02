What Didn't You Have to Install with Leopard?

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Mac OS X only: When 300 new features get added to a new operating system revision, chances are it's built in functionality that was only available in third party applications before. When it came to building a fresh Mac with Leopard, we left out quite a few installations in favour of the built-in enhanced versions, like iTerm (Terminal), SilverKeeper (Time Machine), VirtueDesktops (Spaces) and SharePoints (System Preferences' Sharing panel). Macworld revisits their catalog of "Mac gems" software and lists the ones Leopard includes features from, too. What favourite Mac app of yours does Leopard make obsolete? Let us know in the comments.

Leopard's Gems replacements, Part 1 [Macworld]
Leopard's Gems replacements, Part 2 [Macworld]

