There's nothing better than a wacky list of things you can do to live longer, and the UK's Daily Mail came through in spades with this one - become a Jehovah's Witness or buy a pogo stick to live longer! It also quotes an anti-ageing expert who says flossing could add 6.4 years to your life! Now that sounds worth doing.
