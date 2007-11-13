Windows only - The Online Tech Tips blog found a very cool sounding freeware program called Qliner, which lets you visually assign keyboard shortcuts and hotkeys. It displays a virtual keyboard on your screen so that you can easily drag and drop to assign keyboard shortcuts (or just remind yourself of what they were!). It also lets you assign application-specific shortcuts too, which sounds great.

This sounds like a simple to use keyboard productivity tool. I can't wait to get my PC out of jail storage to try it out.

