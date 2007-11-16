Vinegar - a handy multi-purpose cleaning agent

Vinegar is more than just the soulmate of salty chips, or so the Cool Tools blog would have you believe.

In fact, I started using a spray bottle containing 1 part vinegar to 3 parts water for cleaning for several good reasons - it's environmentally friendly, good for getting out smells like cat pee (don't ask) and it's also gentle on delicate fabrics.

The Cool Tools blog has reviewed a book called Vinegar: Over 400 Various, Versatile, and Very Good Uses You've Probably Never Thought Of, and the reviewer included a handy list of his own favourite users of vinegar:

Clean the microwave by boiling a 50/50 mixture of water and vinegar until it steams up. Wipe clean.



Add vinegar to a hand-pump compressed-air sprayer to kill weeds and grass growing in crevices in a patio and walkways.



Make tomato sauceand other condiments last longer when the bottle is almost empty by adding a little vinegar and shaking.



Spread a cloth soaked in vinegar over a price tag you want to remove and leave overnight.

Got any other tips for using vinegar (or other environmentally friendly substances?) - leave 'em in comments please.

Vinegar - how to cook, clean and live via Vinegar [Cool Tools]