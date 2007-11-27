View the Contents of a Zip File in Quick Look with Zip Quick Look

Mac OS X only: View the contents of zipped files in Leopard's Quick Look without unzipping the archive with freeware plug-in Zip Quick Look. Just download the plug-in, drag it to /Library/QuickLook/ , and then restart Finder (right-click Finder in the Dock while holding the Option key and select Relaunch). Next time you Quick Look a zipped archive, you should get a look at the contents as well. The Zip Quick Look plug-in is freeware, Mac OS X Leopard only.