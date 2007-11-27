View the Contents of a Zip File in Quick Look with Zip Quick Look

Mac OS X only: View the contents of zipped files in Leopard's Quick Look without unzipping the archive with freeware plug-in Zip Quick Look. Just download the plug-in, drag it to
/Library/QuickLook/, and then restart Finder (right-click Finder in the Dock while holding the Option key and select Relaunch). Next time you Quick Look a zipped archive, you should get a look at the contents as well. The Zip Quick Look plug-in is freeware, Mac OS X Leopard only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink