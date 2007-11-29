Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): View Exif data for photos you're viewing in Firefox—like camera make, model, exposure, and other technical details—with the FxIF Firefox extension. Once installed, right-click any image (from the looks of things it needs to be the original image—not thumbnailed, for example) and click Properties. In addition to Firefox's default set of image properties, FxIF adds the Exif data as well. On the other hand, if you're only interested in the Exif data for Flickr pics, check out the Flickr EXIF Decorator Greasemonkey script. FxIF is free, works wherever Firefox does.
View Exif Data of Any Photo with FxIF
