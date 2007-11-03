You already know how to turn Thunderbird into the ultimate Gmail/IMAP client, but lots of folks are using Microsoft Outlook on a daily basis (whether by personal or company choice.) The How-To Geek runs down how to set up Gmail in Outlook 2007 using IMAP and what actions in Outlook do what in Gmail (flag in Outlook = star in Gmail, for example.) Outlook's Large Mail search folder is a great way to clean out your Gmail account, too.
Using Gmail IMAP in Microsoft Outlook 2007
