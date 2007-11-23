Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Using Apple's database app Bento as a productivity tool

Anthony at Pocket Mojo has just reviewed Apple's new database creation application, Bento. The review is particularly interesting because he used Bento to create a productivity tool for himself. Check the review to see his walkthrough of how he used Bento to organise his workflow, by taking advantage of Leopard's ability to directly read and write iCal and Address book data:

"As all my workflow is now in iCal I can sync it to my mobile phone and access it from within iCal and Mail - applications that I always have active."

Good stuff Anthony! Any chance you can share the app you created? It sounds neat. :)

Comments

  • Anthony Caruana @Anthony Caruana
    MOD

    Hi there

    It's probably woth noting that Bento doesn't allow sharing of applications at the moment. You can import and export data (I imported most of my data from the spreadsheet list I was using) but the actual Libraries and Collections you create can't be shared.

    However, the software is in beta so it's possible that the final or a subsequent release will address that.

    0
  • Sarah Stokely Guest

    Good to know, but, damn. :)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles