Using Apple's database app Bento as a productivity tool

Anthony at Pocket Mojo has just reviewed Apple's new database creation application, Bento. The review is particularly interesting because he used Bento to create a productivity tool for himself. Check the review to see his walkthrough of how he used Bento to organise his workflow, by taking advantage of Leopard's ability to directly read and write iCal and Address book data:

"As all my workflow is now in iCal I can sync it to my mobile phone and access it from within iCal and Mail - applications that I always have active."

Good stuff Anthony! Any chance you can share the app you created? It sounds neat. :)