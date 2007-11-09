Useful Recurring Calendar Items

The community at Ask MetaFilter is listing the recurring calendar events they've got set up to remind them of work and life events—beyond the usual suspects, like birthdays and oil changes. Some good ones you'd never thought of include having your chef's knife sharpened before Thanksgiving, changing the Brita filter, reviewing magazine subscriptions for possible unsubscriptions, changing the furnace filter, half birthdays, donating blood every eight weeks, local elections, and replacing your toothbrush. What else do you have on your calendar reminder list? Let us know in the comments.