Use Vinegar to Remove Mildew Smell from Towels

towels.pngwikiHow has a tried and true method to rid your towels of that stinky mildew smell: vinegar.

  • Put your towels in the washing machine, using the hottest water available. Add one or two cups of white vinegar. Do not add detergent, fabric softener, or any other products at this time. Run the washer.
  • Leave the towels in the washer and wash the same load again just as you would normally with laundry soap. Again, use the hottest water available. Don't use fabric softener or any other products.
  • Dry the load in the dryer using a high heat setting. Towels should be thoroughly dry when you pull them out. If they're not dry, put them back in, or move them immediately outside and hang them in the sunlight.

Of course, the best way to keep that mildew smell away is to hang your towels up; however, we've all found those moldering towels in the bottom of the gym bag at least once in our lives.

    Vinegar is great to use to clean mold out of fabrics. I used it on my carpets where we had a mildew problem and the smell is %99 gone! Truly remarkable stuff.

