Use PicURLs to Find Buzzworthy Photos

Flickr is not the only place to find really good photographs. You can also use PicURLs, a site that aggregates the most popular (or buzzworthy) pictures from a variety of social networking/bookmarking sites (Digg, Reddit, del.icio.us, etc.). Each picture is thumbnailed with a quick link to the originating site and article. Note: not all the images on the front page of PicURLs are work-safe, so keep that in mind when viewing the site at the office.