Update Your Quicksilver, Don't Panic

qs-3814.pngIf you've been trying to download and install Quicksilver in order to get Leopard up to snuff, you've probably noticed that the Quicksilver site is down. In fact, it's been down for quite a few days now. Fear not, Quicksilver lovers, as the application's developer contacted us to let us know that the last version we posted about included a bug that caused some Quicksilver installations to ping for updates like crazy, which brought down the homepage. That, consequently, has meant no one has been able to download Quicksilver or any Quicksilver plugins for a few days. So, whether you want to install Quicksilver fresh or you've already got it installed, go grab the latest version from the link below (it's a direct link) and help put out the fire for the folks who who so kindly bring us Quicksilver free of charge.

Quicksilver v3814 [Blacktree]

