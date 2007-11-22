Tweak Vista's User Access Control

Anything that makes Microsoft Vista less annoying to use is OK by me, and today Online Tech Tips gets the nod for writing about TweakUAC, a freeware app which lets you get Vista's User Access Control feature under control.

UAC is a nervous nancy security feature which, in its default setting, pops up warnings any time you try to run new software, or do just about anything. Disabling it completely is an option, or you can put a leash on it using TweakUAC. You can use it to set UAC to "quiet mode" which means it doesn't display the elevation warnings for administrators, but standard users will get the security prompts.