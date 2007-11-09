Turn Your Webcam into a Motion-Sensing Security Camera with Yawcam

Windows only: Got a webcam bundled with your last computer but don't know what to do with it? Turn it into a motion-sensing security camera with freeware application Yawcam. All you need is a webcam to get started, but after spending a little time in the Yawcam settings you can set automatic FTP uploading, emailing, or just saving captured images to your hard drive. You can even set a schedule for when Yawcam is enabled to capture images so your security camera isn't constantly snapping pics while you're sitting in front of your computer. We've seen similar motion detecting software, but Yawcam looks like an excellent and simple alternative. I don't have a webcam on my Windows PC, so if you give it a try, let's hear how it worked for you in the comments. Yawcam is freeware, Windows only.