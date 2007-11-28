Turn your iPod Nano case into a Speaker Kit

Our pals at Gizmodo pointed us to a kit you can buy which turns the plastic case that new iPod Nano's come in into a nice looking speaker kit. Kudos to Bird Electron, the Japanese website selling the kit (sorry, I don't know if they ship overseas, I can't read Japanese) for this hack. Way to reduce landfill and come up with a cool gadget. :)
It could be a lack of caffeine making me woozy, but I reckon if you check out the photo on the website selling these babies, the speaker looks a little like a white ORLY owl with big manga eyes. If you're the kind of person who anthropomorphises speakers that is. Not that I'd ever do that.
Bird Electron [via Gizmodo]
