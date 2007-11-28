Turn On Auto-Complete on Google

Google's Experimental Search section has added a feature that lets users enable auto-completion of search queries from their main Google pages. While certainly not a new function in the search world, "Keyword suggestions" can help you spell out hard-to-remember words like onomatopoeia and harness the searches used by other Google searchers to find what you're looking for. Unfortunately, turning on keyword auto-complete will turn off any other Experimental features you have enabled, such as keyboard shortcuts, and doesn't carry over to iGoogle home pages yet. For those who still use the streamline basic Google page, however, it couldn't hurt to try it out.