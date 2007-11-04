Turn Off Windows Defender

If you'd like to disable Windows Defender in Vista—perhaps you've got another spyware system that works better— tech blog Nuts and Milk has a dead simple tutorial on how to accomplish this. Here we go: get into Windows Defender, click on Tools->Options, select Administrator Options, and uncheck the Use Windows Defender box. Confirm that you do indeed want to do this, click Close, and you're all set. Wait, you don't have any spyware protection? Never fear— the handy-dandy Lifehacker Pack is here, with plenty of anti-spyware goodness.