Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Turn Off Windows Defender

windows-defender.pngIf you'd like to disable Windows Defender in Vista—perhaps you've got another spyware system that works better— tech blog Nuts and Milk has a dead simple tutorial on how to accomplish this. Here we go: get into Windows Defender, click on Tools->Options, select Administrator Options, and uncheck the Use Windows Defender box. Confirm that you do indeed want to do this, click Close, and you're all set. Wait, you don't have any spyware protection? Never fear— the handy-dandy Lifehacker Pack is here, with plenty of anti-spyware goodness.

Disable Windows Defender in Vista [Nuts and Milk]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles