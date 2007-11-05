Try Out openSUSE on a Live CD

Linux distribution openSUSE has released its first-ever live CDs for its latest version, 10.3. That means those curious to see what the lizardly Linux variant would run like on their systems can do so without messing up anything, and those who enjoy openSUSE's notable features—like the Slab application menu and built-in MP3 support—can use it as a rescue disc, show it off to their friends, or install from the desktop. The live CD is a free download, comes in GNOME or KDE desktop configurations and requires an Intel or AMD-based system (at least for now). If you decide to give openSUSE a spin, tell us what you thought it in the comments.