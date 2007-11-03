Troubleshoot Port Forwarding with YouGetSignal

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

port-forwarding-tester.pngWeb site YouGetSignal scans your external IP address to let you know which ports are being successfully forwarded through your firewall and which ports are closed for business. Whether you've set up your own home server or gotten down and dirty with BitTorrent, chances are you've had at least one run-in with port forwarding, the process that lets computers outside your network through your firewall to access your computer. If you don't know how to set up port forwarding but would like to, check out our guide.

