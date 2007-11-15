Transfer Songs from Your iPod to Any Mac with Senuti

Mac OS X only: Copy songs from your iPod directly to your iTunes library with free, open source application Senuti. We've mentioned Senuti in the past, but this app keeps getting better. Aside from the fact that Senuti has updated to work with Leopard, it also has a greatly improved interface since we last featured it. But what's most useful is the new blue dot, which indicates whether or not the song is already in your iTunes library, making Senuti perfect for "borrowing" a song or two from a friend's iPod without introducing duplicates to your iTunes library. Senuti is freeware, Mac OS X only. Windows users, check out previously mentioned YamiPod.