Track Recurring Tasks with Sciral Consistency

Windows and Mac OS X: Task manager Sciral Consistency tracks to-do's that don't have hard and fast deadlines, but need to be done on a regular basis. Keep on top of when it's time to clean out the fish tank, balance your checkbook, get a haircut, an oil change, a teeth cleaning, or simply when too much time has passed since you called Mom with Consistency, which creates a time-based horizontal grid of days. You enter a task and the minimum and maximum amount of time that should pass between each time you do it, and Consistency marks which tasks need doing and which you've still got time on for a given day. Sciral Consistency is a free download (with limited use) for Windows and Mac OS; a licence will set you back $25.